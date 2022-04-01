Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Collection Is Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We can't imagine a reality where Hailey Bieber isn't our style icon, so it's no surprise that we're already obsessed with her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. The collaboration is clearly reminiscent of Hailey's personal style. The model and iconic fashion company teamed up for a collection of eyewear styles that are trending and classic at the same time, two words that contradict each other but both seem to describe the chic collection (and Hailey's style!).

"Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone," says Hailey. "I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style."

This collaboration reminds us of Hailey's most recent Hollywood-inspired Saint Laurent Met Gala look which wouldn't have been complete without the coolest pair of sunglasses. She shared in a Youtube video that her and husband Justin Bieber often gravitate toward the same sunglass styles, as they have similar face shapes.

No matter what look you're going for or what shape fits your face the best, you're sure to find a pair you love in this collection. Scroll below for Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear styles and other Vogue Eyewear styles that are on sale now.