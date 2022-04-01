Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Collection Is Here

These trending sun styles and optical frames were co-designed and inspired by Mrs. Bieber herself.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 01, 2022 7:11 PMTags
E-Comm: Hailey Bieber SunglassesVogue Eyewear

We can't imagine a reality where Hailey Bieber isn't our style icon, so it's no surprise that we're already obsessed with her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. The collaboration is clearly reminiscent of Hailey's personal style. The model and iconic fashion company teamed up for a collection of eyewear styles that are trending and classic at the same time, two words that contradict each other but both seem to describe the chic collection (and Hailey's style!). 

"Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone," says Hailey. "I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style."

This collaboration reminds us of Hailey's most recent Hollywood-inspired Saint Laurent Met Gala look which wouldn't have been complete without the coolest pair of sunglasses. She shared in a Youtube video that her and husband Justin Bieber often gravitate toward the same sunglass styles, as they have similar face shapes.  

No matter what look you're going for or what shape fits your face the best, you're sure to find a pair you love in this collection. Scroll below for Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear styles and other Vogue Eyewear styles that are on sale now. 

Vogue Eyewear

We think Hailey will be rocking these frames a lot, as she tends to gravitate toward smaller sunglasses. 

$119
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

We found your next everyday, go-to shades

$99
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

A slightly more rectangular variation of the style above, the slightly elongated top of these frames will be so flattering on any face shape. 

$99
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

These sunglasses are giving cool-girl energy, so they're perfect for you.

$99
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

20/20 vision: out. These glasses: in. 

$99
Vogue Eyewear

Cat Eye Vogue Eyewear

You can't go wrong with a trendy cat eye shape

$114
$57
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

The "Vogue" on the side of these sunglasses make them so unique. And with the adorable chain, these babies aren't going anywhere. Both of these points are reasons to get these for festival season!

$100
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

These are perfect for sunnier days ahead.

$99
$50
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

Material girls love a big, square, glamorous frame.

$74
$52
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

We don't think this shape will ever go out of style. 

$90
$63
Sunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear

The unique clear outline on these frames elevates the already trendy cat eye shape.

$114
$57
Sunglass Hut

