Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Collection Is Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We can't imagine a reality where Hailey Bieber isn't our style icon, so it's no surprise that we're already obsessed with her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. The collaboration is clearly reminiscent of Hailey's personal style. The model and iconic fashion company teamed up for a collection of eyewear styles that are trending and classic at the same time, two words that contradict each other but both seem to describe the chic collection (and Hailey's style!).
"Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone," says Hailey. "I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style."
This collaboration reminds us of Hailey's most recent Hollywood-inspired Saint Laurent Met Gala look which wouldn't have been complete without the coolest pair of sunglasses. She shared in a Youtube video that her and husband Justin Bieber often gravitate toward the same sunglass styles, as they have similar face shapes.
No matter what look you're going for or what shape fits your face the best, you're sure to find a pair you love in this collection. Scroll below for Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear styles and other Vogue Eyewear styles that are on sale now.
Vogue Eyewear
We think Hailey will be rocking these frames a lot, as she tends to gravitate toward smaller sunglasses.
Vogue Eyewear
We found your next everyday, go-to shades.
Vogue Eyewear
A slightly more rectangular variation of the style above, the slightly elongated top of these frames will be so flattering on any face shape.
Vogue Eyewear
These sunglasses are giving cool-girl energy, so they're perfect for you.
Vogue Eyewear
20/20 vision: out. These glasses: in.
Cat Eye Vogue Eyewear
You can't go wrong with a trendy cat eye shape.
Vogue Eyewear
The "Vogue" on the side of these sunglasses make them so unique. And with the adorable chain, these babies aren't going anywhere. Both of these points are reasons to get these for festival season!
Vogue Eyewear
These are perfect for sunnier days ahead.
Vogue Eyewear
Material girls love a big, square, glamorous frame.
Vogue Eyewear
We don't think this shape will ever go out of style.
Vogue Eyewear
The unique clear outline on these frames elevates the already trendy cat eye shape.