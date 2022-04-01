Exclusive

Drew Barrymore's Dating App Struggles Are All Too Relatable

By Allison Crist Apr 01, 2022 5:59 PMTags
Like almost every other single person in the world, Drew Barrymore is fed up with dating apps.

The talk show host revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on April 1, telling host Justin Sylvester that she tends to "go in and out" of apps like Raya, a popular choice for many celebrities because of its exclusivity. "I go in for like a month or two and then I'm, like, 'Ahh, I gotta get out of here!'" Drew said. "And weirdly, I talk to the [Raya] founder all the time. I'm like, I don't know how to do this. And then I give it a year and then I'll try it again."

Because she's yet to find a worthwhile match, Drew admitted that she recently went as far as Googling "top ten dating app sites." 

"I am literally just like every other person out there who is like, 'How do I navigate this? This is so hard,'" she added.

Of course, Drew would love to meet someone "in real life," but between the COVID-19 pandemic, her busy work schedule and parenting two daughtersFrankie, 6, and Olive, 8, whose father is Drew's ex-husband Will Kopelman—"it's hard," she said. "Dating isn't my highest priority, so I'm a little lazy about it."

CBS Media Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”/Ben Watts

Perhaps Drew should simply change her strategy. After all, as she herself pointed out on Daily Pop, "Who needs dating apps when you've got DMs?"

Meanwhile, the actress is trying to court one man in particular—but not for romantic reasons. Asked about her dream talk-show guest, the host admitted, "I just want to interview Tom Cruise so badly."

"I've said it since day one," Drew continued. "I love Tom Cruise. My whole life, I have been obsessed with him."

And now that he's about to embark on a press tour for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Drew's working hard to recruit him for a sit-down. "I'm just not his type, so I'm not fooling myself about that," she said after Justin asked whether he'd be a good date. "I just want to interview him. I'm such a fan and I would love to have an enriched, amazing conversation with him."

Hear more from Drew in the above Daily Pop interview. 

Check your local listings to watch The Drew Barrymore Show.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

