Drew Barrymore's Dating App Struggles Are All Too Relatable

Watch : Drew Barrymore Was on THIS DATING APP?!

Like almost every other single person in the world, Drew Barrymore is fed up with dating apps.

The talk show host revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on April 1, telling host Justin Sylvester that she tends to "go in and out" of apps like Raya, a popular choice for many celebrities because of its exclusivity. "I go in for like a month or two and then I'm, like, 'Ahh, I gotta get out of here!'" Drew said. "And weirdly, I talk to the [Raya] founder all the time. I'm like, I don't know how to do this. And then I give it a year and then I'll try it again."

Because she's yet to find a worthwhile match, Drew admitted that she recently went as far as Googling "top ten dating app sites."

"I am literally just like every other person out there who is like, 'How do I navigate this? This is so hard,'" she added.