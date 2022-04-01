Judd Apatow Hilariously Reveals the "Worst Part" of Being Paul Rudd's Friend

Age is just a number—unless you happen to be friends with Paul Rudd.
During a March 31 visit to The Tonight Show, director Judd Apatow shared his biggest complaint about the current Sexiest Man Alive.
"You know what the worst part about being friends with Paul Rudd, as the guy who doesn't age? Is I age," Judd joked to host Jimmy Fallon. "I have pictures with him for the last like 20 years and he just doesn't change and I'm slowly falling apart."
To further prove his point, Jimmy showed a photo of Judd and Paul from 10 years ago. "He looks exactly the same right now," Judd confirmed before adding, "And I look like his dad."
Even worse, the fact that Paul doesn't appear any older is preventing Judd from making a follow-up to his 2012 film This is 40. In the movie, Paul played the husband of Judd's real-life wife, actress Leslie Mann. But how can the duo return for This is 50 if, well, they don't look it?
"Paul Rudd and Leslie don't age," Judd said. "It's 10 years later. They look exactly the same. And I think it would annoy people, right?"
Jimmy agreed, adding, "They would get mad. They'd go, ‘That's not what 50 looks like.'"
Judd isn't the only person feeling the ire when it comes to witnessing Paul's ageless beauty. When the Ant-Man actor was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive last November, Frozen star Josh Gad shared his envy by tweeting, "If I had to lose out to someone, I'm happy it's Paul."
On her Instagram Story at the time, Jennifer Aniston congratulated Paul by writing, "We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!"
In a separate, throwback post of the pair from their 1998 film The Object of My Affection, she added, "You don't age, which is weird, but we still love you."
