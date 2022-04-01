Demi Lovato Debuts "Choose Love" Tattoo in Support of Ukrainian Refugees

Watch : See Demi Lovato's EPIC New Head Tattoo

Demi Lovato is sharing the meaning behind their latest tattoo.

The 29-year-old singer debuted their new "choose love" ink on Instagram March 30 and urged their 128 million followers to "choose love—always."

Lovato noted they are inspired by the work Choose Love, a nonprofit that supports refugees and displaced people around the world, and its partners are doing, including their efforts to help those fleeing Ukraine. The two-time Grammy nominee is taking part in the organization's Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser. Donors will be entered into a contest for a chance to win time in the studio with Lovato and hear their new music.

"All funds will be donated to our Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser. And, there's up to $50,000 in match funding - help us reach our target!​​​​​​​​" the organization wrote on Instagram. "We are so honoured to have Demi's support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world.​​​​​​​​"