Carrie Underwood's Grammys 2022 Look Is as Good as Gold

Watch : Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

If you didn't already love Carrie Underwood, you probably will after seeing her ensemble for the 2022 Grammys.



The 39-year-old singer—who, in addition to being nominated for two awards this year, will also perform in just a few hours—wore a stunning look for the April 3 show, gracing the red carpet in a gold ombre dress with a crystal bodice. Carrie paired the flowing gown with statement diamond earrings.



It's worth noting that the country superstar, whose nominations this year include Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "If I Didn't Love You," with Jason Aldean, is already a Grammy winner seven times over—which is of course, a number that may easily change by the end of music's biggest night.

Carrie's appearance and performance at this year's Grammys, held in Las Vegas, couldn't be more perfect for the singer since she's also in the middle of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, the Reflection tour.