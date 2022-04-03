2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood's Grammys 2022 Look Is as Good as Gold

Even before Carrie Underwood graced the stage at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the singer as she stunned in a gorgeous gold gown for music's biggest night.

By Kisha Forde Apr 03, 2022 10:52 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCarrie UnderwoodCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

If you didn't already love Carrie Underwood, you probably will after seeing her ensemble for the 2022 Grammys.
 
The 39-year-old singer—who, in addition to being nominated for two awards this year, will also perform in just a few hours—wore a stunning look for the April 3 show, gracing the red carpet in a gold ombre dress with a crystal bodice. Carrie paired the flowing gown with statement diamond earrings.
 
It's worth noting that the country superstar, whose nominations this year include Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "If I Didn't Love You," with Jason Aldean, is already a Grammy winner seven times over—which is of course, a number that may easily change by the end of music's biggest night.

Carrie's appearance and performance at this year's Grammys, held in Las Vegas, couldn't be more perfect for the singer since she's also in the middle of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, the Reflection tour.

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

"Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer," she has said. "And we've all really been missing that."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live," she added. "But it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

And with the Grammys in town this year—life for Carrie may be nothing short of just a dream.

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards today, Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

4

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

5

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List