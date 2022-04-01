Get Ready for Festival Season and Beyond With Vanessa Hudgens' Y2K-Inspired Fabletics Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring has sprung, and we officially have nothing to wear. If you can relate, look no further than Vanessa Hudgens' new Fabletics collection!
From activewear sets for warm weather hikes to fierce bikinis to help you cool down to loungewear that you can wear outside of the house, you can find the perfect outfit for every occasion in The Sun-Daze Collection.
Inspired by the early 2000s and "California cool girl vibes," the size-inclusive capsule features 16 apparel and accessory styles available in a variety of head-turning patterns and fabrics to get you into a spring state of mind.
Given this is the first collection Vanessa designed for Fabletics, you know we had some questions for her. Thankfully, she answered them all and gave us some major style inspiration for spring.
E!: Tell us about the inspiration behind your collection and what the design process looked like?
VH: Spring is one of my favorite times of the year. I feel like it's when you're getting back into the swing of things. Whether that's working out for your summer bod or hanging out at the beach or pool with friends. I really wanted to do a well-rounded lifestyle collection for spring. I went into my closet and I tried to figure out what it is that I want to be wearing. For me, comfortability is so important, but I also feel like you start incorporating a lot of pastels and poppy colors. That was really the basis of the collection. As I got into it more, I found myself loving the 2000s nostalgic vibes.
I wanted it to feel very personal, really approachable, easy to wear and for it to combine all of the fun things that you do in the springtime from festivals down to running errands.
Terry Long-Sleeve Cut Out Top
This cut-out terry top is a must for breezy spring days ahead.
Terry Wide Leg Sweatpant
If you get the cut-out top, you have to get the matching sweatpants! They have the cutest patch details.
E!: Which early 2000s trend are you hoping makes a comeback?
VH: Velour was really the cornerstone of that era. I got to work with Fabletics on their Velour Collection and I was blown away by the response. It really took me back to the early days of Juicy Couture and feeling like that was the cream of the crop. But at the end of the day, we wore those styles because they were comfortable. I think coming out of a pandemic and with us all being at home in our sweatpants, it's a nice way to ease back into wearing real clothes.
Baby Crop Tee
Throw it back to the early 2000s with this baby crop tee! It will look cute with a pair of sweatpants or denim shorts.
Prowl String Bikini Top
It wouldn't be a California-inspired collection without a bold bikini. Besides the leopard print, we love how this top can be worn six different ways.
Prowl String Bikini Bottom
Show off your fierce side with these chlorine-resistant bikini bottoms made from partially recycled materials.
E!: Which piece from the collection are you currently living in?
VH: My favorite is definitely the terry dress because it's so cute. I love the cut of it with the little peephole front that feels sexy. But there's also a built-in sports bra, so you feel supported. You can dress it up with a pair of heels and wear it out for a coffee date and still feel comfortable but confident.
Terry Halter Baby Doll Dress
Introducing your new summer uniform! This ultra-flattering halter dress has a built-in bra to make you feel comfortable and confident while you soak up the sun all season long.
E!: Which set from the collection would you pack for a festival like Coachella?
VH: It's hot at that festival, so the terry pieces. They're super breathable. They've got really cute patches on them that I would say are very festival-forward.
Cruisin 2-Piece Outfit
We've never met a matching set that we didn't like and this one is no exception. Made with soft terry fabric, the halter top and drawstring shorts will help you feel cute whether you're lounging around the house or exploring a new destination on vacation. The best part? The shorts have an adorable mushroom patch.
E!: What are some spring trends that you are loving?
VH: I used to not be into color. I was all about earth tones and black and that was it. I feel like, over the past few years, my love for a vibrant color has grown immensely. My first love was neon green then it moved to a neon yellow and now I'm absolutely obsessed with hot pink. I've never liked pink, and now I just cannot get enough of it. So definitely bright vibrant hoppy colors for spring.
High-Waisted Seamless Short
Whether you're hiking or finding your zen, these shorts will have you feeling groovy AF.
Dottie Geo Seamless Bra
This seamless sports bra will give you the perfect amount of support for low-impact activities.
Reversible Terry Bucket Hat
Top off your look with this adorable terry bucket hat!
