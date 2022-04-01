Oscar-Winning Producer Says Will Smith and Chris Rock Fiasco “Robbed” His Moment

Watch : Chris Rock SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

A moment stolen by the infamous slap.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel took to Twitter to share how he felt about accepting an Academy Award moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars 2022 ceremony on March 27.

Joseph—who went onstage with co-producers Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein and director Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature—emphasized that he was speaking on behalf of himself and not his Summer of Soul coworkers.

Reflecting on the moment, Joseph shared that he felt Will's actions were "selfish."

"It robbed the category of its moment," Joseph wrote in a March 30 tweet. "It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film."