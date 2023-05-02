Met Gala 2023: Cardi B Makes a Quick Outfit Change From Hotel to Red Carpet

Once again, Cardi B has wowed at the Met Gala—and we like it like that! See the "Money" rapper's jaw-dropping looks for the May 1 event as she changed into a second ensemble before the red carpet.

Once upon a time, we saw Cardi B dominate the red carpet.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer is keeping it up with her spot-on fashion at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, wearing a black velvet Chenpeng Studio dress embroidered with massive black roses. Underneath her gown, Cardi sported a white collared shirt and matching black neck tie. For the big night, the rapper accessorized her lavender grey hair with a velvet black headband and pearl earrings.

But that wasn't the only outfit Cardi showed off on May 1: She began the night at her hotel in a radiant pink ensemble—custom by Miss Sohee—before doing a quick change ahead of the red carpet.

The May 1 event holds the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is in honor of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in 2019. (Click here to see all the stars arrive on the red carpet.)

Let it be known Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, is no stranger to shining at the Met Gala.

Back in 2018, when she made her Met Gala debut while pregnant with her and Offset's daughter Kulture, Cardi wowed at the event in a pearl-encrusted ensemble by Moschino, which featured a matching headdress. The look was right on track with the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The following year, Cardi brought her A game again when she stepped out in a ruby red gown by Thom Browne. The ensemble featured a show-stopping train, feather shoulders... oh, and ruby nipples by Stefere Jewelry that cost $250,000 each. 

Those two sparkling details were part of a larger goal for the look, as Cardi told Vogue at the time, "This reflects the woman's body. We really was trying to make sure that it looked very elegant, extravagant, but not to Halloween-ish."

Gotham/GC Images

It's safe to say they nailed it. But getting there was no small feat. Browne shared in an Instagram post that night, "The dress took 35 people and over 2,000 hours to create."

This masterpiece appeared to be worth every minute.

Then came 2022. Last year, Cardi wowed in another incredible look born from hours and hours of artistry: a gold-chain Versace gown.

John Shearer/WireImage

According to Vogue, the look, which had her quite literally dripping in gold, took more than 1,300 hours and 20 different people to complete.

For the event, which paid homage to "Gilded Glamour," Cardi shined on the carpet (figuratively and literally) and told the outlet, "Gilded is gold. It's regal."

Keep reading to see some of Cardi B's best looks over the years.

Cowgirl Chic

With cowhide print becoming ever-so trendy, the "Press" rapper makes it look oh-so-chic. She stuns in a Burberry skirt, TLZ L'Femme blouse and Balenciaga knee-high boots.

Mrs. Belcalis A Cephus

Business casual! The Hustlers actress puts her best foot forward with this effortlessly classy ensemble. From her red slacks to her white pumps and tie-front blouse, she's werkin' this lewk.

Logo Mania

Sittin' pretty! Cardi dazzles in a black and white Chanel jumper that she pairs with statement earrings, a Wolford bodysuit and Tom Ford heels.

Hats Off!

The "Money" rapper brings high-fashion to Beautycon NYC. "Thank you @Beautycon for having me... Ya love and support is crazy," she captions her Insta post wearing her fly, chic-as-hell coat from vintage Paco Rabanne, custom Sarah Sokol Millinery hat and Casadei shoes.

State-Mint

The 25-year-old singer takes the red carpet by storm with her mint Ralph & Russo gown and Jimmy Choo heels. It seems this dress is "mint to be" for Cardi!

As if!

The "Please Me" rapper makes preppy style look oh-so-chic! Like a true preppy, she's rocking all-designer labels: Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Dior.

Jessica Rabbit Vibes

The songstress oozes with glamour in her sparkly strawberry red dress from Yousef Al Jasmi. Her outfit is just as blinding as Jessica Rabbit's iconic get-up.

Part of Your World

Cardi channels a daughter of Triton at the 2019 Grammys in vintage Thierry Mugler. 

Posh in Purple

Seeing purple! The "Money" rapper poses in a posh purple get-up. She matches her hair to her outfit and adds a pop of color with her lime green nails and white-hot heels. 

Lime Green Queen

The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.

Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.

Denim on Denim

Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more. 

Lilac Leather

The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse. 

Orange Knock Out

When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes. 

Pretty in Pink

Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble. 

Fierce & Fabulous

One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.

Matchy-Matchy

The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.

Feathers, But Make It Fashion

This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.

Blue-Violet Vixen

Cardi B stuns in a deep-blue pant suit that features bedazzled, jewels and a white bow that wraps around her tiny waist. She's wearing a Valery Kovalska design.

Think Pink

Wearing a vivid pink Moschino dress and black hat, the "I Like It" rapper stuns in this whimsical design. The drawn-on tights and pretty in pink heels tie the look together.

Streetwear Style

No one can pull off streetwear like Cardi! She keeps things low-key yet fashionable in a Balenciaga windbreaker and thigh-high patterned boots. 

