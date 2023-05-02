Met Gala 2023: Cardi B Makes a Quick Outfit Change From Hotel to Red Carpet

Watch : Cardi B Announces New Gig With Playboy

Once upon a time, we saw Cardi B dominate the red carpet.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer is keeping it up with her spot-on fashion at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, wearing a black velvet Chenpeng Studio dress embroidered with massive black roses. Underneath her gown, Cardi sported a white collared shirt and matching black neck tie. For the big night, the rapper accessorized her lavender grey hair with a velvet black headband and pearl earrings.

But that wasn't the only outfit Cardi showed off on May 1: She began the night at her hotel in a radiant pink ensemble—custom by Miss Sohee—before doing a quick change ahead of the red carpet.

The May 1 event holds the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is in honor of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in 2019. (Click here to see all the stars arrive on the red carpet.)