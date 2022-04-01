Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Finally Here

Watch : Watch Andy Cohen & "Real Housewives" Stars Send Fan Birthday Love

The City of Gold is about to get even more glitzy.

On April 1, Bravo revealed a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated new series, The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will officially premiere on June 1. Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan are all joining the 11th installment of the Housewives universe, with Caroline Stanbury—who appeared on three seasons of Bravo's Ladies of London from 2014-2016—rounding out the cast.

The Real Housewives of Dubai "follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground," according to the network. "Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the 'City of Gold.'"

We never knew how badly we needed to see a valley of 1,000 camels until now.

But have no fear, the drama is not far behind.

"When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point," says Bravo, "so if you can't handle the heat...get out of Dubai."

We'll take a first class ticket, please!