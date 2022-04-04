Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch : Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys

Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga.

The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gaga has been serving up plenty of looks this awards season after receiving numerous nods for her performance in House of Gucci. She sashayed down the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a stunning white dress by Armani Privé in February, before donning on not one, but two show-stopping outfits on Oscars night in the following month.

The 36-year-old is nominated for five Grammy Awards—including both Album and Record of the Year—for her Love for Sale jazz album and "I Get a Kick Out of You" duet with music legend Tony Bennett. She is also slated to sing at the awards ceremony, which will also feature performances from stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend and Carrie Underwood.