These Bridgerton Secrets & Easter Eggs Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

It's been two years since Bridgerton first had its debut on Netflix—and it's still making us burn for more.

The sexy series became the diamond of the streamer's programming after its Dec. 25, 2020 premiere, introducing us to the saucy dynamic between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). In fact, we'll never hear Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" the same thanks to season one. IYKYK.

Season two, based on Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, turned the focus to Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his courtship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The season also featured the return of season one favorites like Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), plus the addition of new characters like Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn).

While some fans have questioned why season two wasn't quite as steamy as its predecessor, we still found plenty to obsess over.

After all, what's Bridgerton without a little sleuthing and investigating of our own? It feels like Lady Whistledown would approve.