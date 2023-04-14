This $21 Electric, Cordless Wine Opener Has 27,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews & It’s So Easy To Use

If you need a little more convincing before you get this wine opener, check out some of these enthusiastic reviews from the 27,000+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.

Secura Electric Wine Opener Reviews

One declared, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."

Another person explained, "I bought this as a gift for both my mother and step mother on mothers day. They both love it. My mom has arthritis pretty bad in her hands but loves wine. This product saves her hands from having to grip and twist the cork bottle opener. You can have a bottle of wine opened in four seconds with this product. The foil remover is super spiffy too because no more sliding a knife carefully around the edge! Just place over the foil, grip together and twist in one motion. This is a great product."

An Amazon shopper said, "This wine opener is easy to use and reliable. It really is the best wine opener I have ever owned. The blue light stays lit as I keep it plugged in all the time so it serves as a kitchen nightlight as well. It has never pushed a cork into the bottle like my previous opener and the foil cutter on the right side cuts through the foil wrapping every time too. I'm actually thinking about gifting one of these to my brother."

A customer raved, "I found this opener to work very well. The attached foil cutter is the best I have ever used and the corkscrew going through the clear bottom of the opener makes it easy to see that it is going into the bottle straight. I am very pleased with how easily operated this item is and recommend it. It also looks very nice on my counter with the blue light shining through, showing it is ready for use. It comes nicely packaged in a sturdy, attractive box so would wrap very nicely for a gift."

Someone else gushed, "I LOVE THiS OPENER! My goodness, it cannot get any easier. You do not have to do a thing, remove any wrapper or foil. Just place it on top of the bottle of wine and push the button! It is amazing! I have one snd I gave one as a birthday gift to my girlfriend for her birthday. She joked her husband will be upset because wine will be so easy to open now! Do not delay. Buy this product!!!"

Another person painted a very vivid picture, explaining, "We don't drink very much wine, and when we do, I usually end up getting mad and dropping f-bombs because the traditional corkscrew breaks the cork, or results in me destroying what's left of the cork just to get it out. After dealing with all that, I need to drink the entire bottle but then start gagging when I almost choke on a piece of cork, wtf??! But if you get this amazing invention, you will never have these above mentioned troubles. We saw it at a friends house and I love buying tech things so it seemed a good fit. I just used this for the first time yesterday and I still dropped an f-bomb, but this time it was an exclamation of positivity that I was proud to shout from the rooftops! It worked flawlessly and even runs in reverse to easily remove the cork from the mechanism. It's an added bonus that it has a really cool looking blue light when it's sitting in its charger. I wholeheartedly recommend."

