How the Cast of The Offer Plays Against the Real Hollywood Legends Who Made The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola unwittingly teased the drama to come in The Offer when he took the stage at the Oscars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.
Noting that he didn't have time to thank all of the "extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends," who were essential in the making of the film, Coppola—flanked by stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro (who was only in the 1974 sequel, so that was a little strange, but never mind)—said he would focus on just two.
"One is a collaborator who I've thanked many times, and every time you see the name The Godfather, his name is above the title, Mario Puzo," the director said. "And another I've never thanked, but the time is due that I do, because it was his participation and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans."
Cue the applause and that was that. But there's a lot of water under that bridge.
The upcoming Paramount+ limited series The Offer, premiering April 28, is about the real-life saga that was the making of The Godfather, including the at-times explosive relationship between Coppola and studio head Evans, who in his 1994 memoir recalled personally firing the director four different times during post-production.
He "was very tough on me," Coppola acknowledged to NPR in 2016. "But I have to always say when I speak of Evans, he is not without talent. He definitely is a man with talent."
Starring Matthew Goode as Evans, Miles Teller as producer Al Ruddy and Dan Fogler as Coppola, The Offer is centered around Ruddy's experience getting The Godfather off the ground at Evans' behest.
"That's the point of view of, I guess, the producer," Coppola, who's not involved with the series, told Variety, "but it doesn't really reflect what really happened, in my opinion."
Yet by all accounts, making the film was a battle royale for nearly everyone involved.
"I thought it was going to be a special failure," Coppola said of what turned out to be a humongous hit, critically and financially. "When you make a film going against the grain of what's going on at the time, those kind of films are tough. You're not doing what everyone expects or wants you to do."
Which sounds like fodder for all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. Read on to see how the cast of The Offer stacks up against the Hollywood heavy-hitters who brought The Godfather to the big screen: