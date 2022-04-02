How the Cast of The Offer Plays Against the Real Hollywood Legends Who Made The Godfather

Watch : Chris Rock ALLOWED Will Smith to Stay at Oscars?!

Francis Ford Coppola unwittingly teased the drama to come in The Offer when he took the stage at the Oscars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.

Noting that he didn't have time to thank all of the "extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends," who were essential in the making of the film, Coppola—flanked by stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro (who was only in the 1974 sequel, so that was a little strange, but never mind)—said he would focus on just two.

"One is a collaborator who I've thanked many times, and every time you see the name The Godfather, his name is above the title, Mario Puzo," the director said. "And another I've never thanked, but the time is due that I do, because it was his participation and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans."

Cue the applause and that was that. But there's a lot of water under that bridge.