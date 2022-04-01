Sephora’s Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Here: Everything You Need To Know Including the Best Deals To Shop

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty lovers, we hope you did your spring cleaning early because you're going to need the space on your shelves! The highly anticipated Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening now, and Rouge members have first access to shop all the amazing discounts on must-have beauty and skincare for 20% off. All you have to do is enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout.

If you're not currently in the Beauty Insider Rouge tier, hit up your BFF who is. This year, Sephora is offering Rouge members a chance to share their early access and 20% off discount with a friend. Members will receive an e-mail directing them to the referral hub where they can copy and paste a link to share with their fellow beauty lover. If you didn't get an e-mail, you can sign in to the Beauty Summary page on Sephora to find your unique link. Just don't take too long to decide as this offer ends on April 4.

The Sephora Spring Savings Event is a huge sale that so many beauty lovers look forward to each year. If you want to know more about what to expect and what the best deals are, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Sephora Spring Savings Sale.