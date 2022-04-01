Why Cole Swindell's Down to the Bar Tour Is Well Worth the Whiskey

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

Pack your bags, country music fans! It's time to take a trip down to the bar.



As excitement continues to build for Cole Swindell's upcoming album Stereotype, the country singer is preparing to wrap up the latest leg of his headlining tour on April 3.



"The whole production is like you're in a bar," Cole exclusively shared with E! News. "My keyboard player is actually behind what looks like a bar with beer taps on it. My drummer's on a riser and they built a pool table for my bass player where it looks like he's playing on top of a pool table. It's a neat setup. If anybody gets a chance to come out and see us, it's a production I've never had."