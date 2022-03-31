See Dream Kardashian & True Thompson Sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" During Epic Dance Party

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shows Off True Thompson's Athletic Skills

No one knows how to party like the Kardashian cousins.



Khloe Kardashian put on the ultimate dance party for her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 5—daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna— and posted all the cuteness to her Instagram stories on March 30.



The toddlers—dressed in monochrome pastel pajamas— put on an adorable performance for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, dancing and singing along to the classic '90s song "Barbie Girl" by Aqua, as well as the inescapable "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.



At one point, they even use their colorful drink cups as makeshift microphones. Looks like these kids inherited their parents' talents for being on camera!

These BFFs are always hanging out, previously spending a nice day at the park together with Khloe back in January 2022. Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West got a day of fun with the mother-daughter duo last month, as as Khloe treated Chi and True to a fun "girls day" out.