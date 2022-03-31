Abercrombie & Fitch Gets the Netflix Documentary Treatment In New Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Does anybody smell some overpowering cologne?

Abercrombie & Fitch, the preppy clothing brand that dominated shopping malls and high school halls in the mid-2000's, is the subject of White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary premiering April 15 on Netflix.

The brand, synonymous with elitism as much as fashion, eventually had a public reckoning over its questionable and often discriminatory practices.

"They didn't invent evil," the trailer says. "They didn't invent class. They just packaged it."

In 2006, Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries caused widespread outrage in an interview with Salon, in which he discussed the hiring process at the company's stores.

"That's why we hire good-looking people in our stores," Jeffries said. "Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don't market to anyone other than that."

And that wasn't the end of it.

"In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids. Candidly, we go after the cool kids," he said. "We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don't belong [in our clothes], and they can't belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."