Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares Pics from "Peaceful" Honeymoon With Josh Roberts

Peek inside Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier's dreamy getaway to Thailand with her now-hubby Josh Roberts.

Hannah Ferrier is over the moon about married life.

The Bravolebrity is happily honeymooning after marrying her partner of nearly four years, Josh Roberts, on March 26. The couple said "I do" in Australia on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and they're now celebrating their first days as newlyweds on the beautiful island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

On March 30, the Below Deck Mediterranean alum gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at the romantic vacation, which the couple is spending at the SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort. "It's somewhere I used to come every year after filming to relax and unwind with my best girlfriend," Hannah wrote. "We contemplated going somewhere new but honestly - in 15 years of travel I have never found somewhere as peaceful, relaxing and special." 

She shared several photos of the scenic spot—which looks like exactly what Hannah exclusively told E! News she needed after a stressful wedding planning process coupled with parenting a 16-month-old daughter. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, the nightclubs are open!' Hannah said. "I'm like, 'Are you f--king kidding me? We have a baby. We don't want to go to nightclubs. We want to take a nap.'" 

photos
Hannah Ferrier & Josh Roberts' Wedding

Here's to numerous naps, along with fruity drinks, poolside hangs and late-night beach dinners, all of which Hannah has documented so far. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at her honeymoon.

Instagram
Thailand Time

After saying "I do" in Australia on Sydney's Northern Beaches, Hannah Ferrier and Josh Richards traveled to Thailand for their honeymoon.

Instagram
Vacation Mode Activated

Hannah revealed on Instagram that she and Josh are celebrating their honeymoon at the resort SALA in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Instagram
A Poolside Lunch

Hannah said the resort "is somewhere I used to come every year after filming to relax and unwind with my best girlfriend."

Instagram
Views for Days

"We contemplated going somewhere new," Hannah added, "but honestly - in 15 years of travel I have never found somewhere as peaceful, relaxing and special as @salachoengmonbeach - its very good to be back!"

 
Instagram
Sparkling Water Everywhere

Even the clouds can't diminish the beauty of that crystal clear water.

Instagram
Cheers

It's always 5 o'clock when you're on your honeymoon!

Instagram
A Potentially Disastrous Dinner

Hannah hilariously asked her Instagram followers if they thought her oceanside dinner was going to be ruined by the rain. Spoiler alert: It wasn't!

Instagram
Yum

Hannah and Josh were ultimately able to enjoy what she called their "beach picnic" rain-free.

Instagram
No Complaints Here

Josh was clearly loving the food.

Instagram
Setting the Scene

The couple was surrounded by candles and flowers during the special dinner.

Catch more of Hannah by streaming past seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

