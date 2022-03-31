Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares Pics from "Peaceful" Honeymoon With Josh Roberts

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Hannah Ferrier is over the moon about married life.

The Bravolebrity is happily honeymooning after marrying her partner of nearly four years, Josh Roberts, on March 26. The couple said "I do" in Australia on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and they're now celebrating their first days as newlyweds on the beautiful island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

On March 30, the Below Deck Mediterranean alum gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at the romantic vacation, which the couple is spending at the SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort. "It's somewhere I used to come every year after filming to relax and unwind with my best girlfriend," Hannah wrote. "We contemplated going somewhere new but honestly - in 15 years of travel I have never found somewhere as peaceful, relaxing and special."

She shared several photos of the scenic spot—which looks like exactly what Hannah exclusively told E! News she needed after a stressful wedding planning process coupled with parenting a 16-month-old daughter. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, the nightclubs are open!' Hannah said. "I'm like, 'Are you f--king kidding me? We have a baby. We don't want to go to nightclubs. We want to take a nap.'"