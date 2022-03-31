Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Flash Sale: 20 Can't-Miss Deals Up to 75% Off Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Having a closet full of chic designer clothes is the dream. But as much as we love the idea of owning designer clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, we don't always love the prices. Lucky for us, Saks Fifth Avenue is holding a major Fashion Flash Sale where you can score some seriously good deals up to 75% off. We're talking great discounts on brands we all love like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach and more. You can even find incredible deals starting as low as $3.

Now that it's spring, floral dresses are a must-have. Right now, Saks has a ton of great deals on some really cute styles. We are loving this pretty Rebecca Taylor babydoll dress. It's listed at nearly $400, but it's on sale now for less than $100. Not a bad deal at all. We're also loving this off shoulder midi dress that you can style in so many ways. We even found a really cute pink slip dress that's also on sale for about 75% off.

Whether you're shopping for tops, denim, dresses, sandals or accessories, Saks Fifth Avenue's Fashion Flash Sale has something in there for you. Since it is a flash sale, we highly recommend checking it out as soon as possible as the sale only lasts for today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the sale. Chose those out below.