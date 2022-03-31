David and Victoria Beckham's London Mansion Broken Into While Couple Was There With Daughter Harper

Watch : Victoria Beckham Shares Parenting Advice

David and Victoria Beckham's London mansion was recently burglarized while they were there, according to TMZ, citing police sources.



London Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News they were called to a residential address in Kensington at 12:37 a.m. on March 1. The burglary is believed to have taken place between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. The police told TMZ that the former soccer star, 46, his wife, 47, and their daughter Harper, 10, were home at the time of the invasion, but no one was harmed.



Police say "a number of items were reported stolen" from the Beckham's London mansion, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.



E! News has reached out to the couple's rep for comment but hasn't heard back yet.



Neither Victoria or David—also parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17—has publicly addressed the incident. Instead, the couple has most recently used their social media accounts to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.