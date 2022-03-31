Exclusive

8 Things Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Can't Live Without

Celebrate the 100th episode of Young Sheldon with these essentials chosen by Raegan Revord.

E-comm: Things Raegan Revord Can't Live WithoutMax Montgomery

Can you believe that tonight is the 100th episode of Young Sheldon? Time really does fly when you're watching enjoyable television, right? Throughout the show's five seasons, Missy Cooper has entertained and charmed the viewers with her sense of humor. Her onscreen counterpart Raegan Revord is just as delightful.

The actress recently shared the eight must-have products that she can't live without, including skincare essentials, a backpack, and a journal full of positive affirmations. To find out more about Raegan's favorite products and why she loves each one, keep on reading.

Check out the 100th episode of Young Sheldon tonight on CBS.

 

Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve

"I get really dry lips and this balm is amazing. Smells good too!"

This balm has 74.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Nicky Hilton

$7
Sephora
$7
Amazon
$14 for 2
Amazon

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners

"I'm really active and love being outdoors. I hike, take my dogs on walks, and I have a personal trainer I work with. These shoes are great for all of those things. Plus, it's just a really great company and they are trying to lower their carbon footprint."

These shoes are available in 13 colors.

$105
Allbirds

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

"My hairstylist at work introduced me to Olaplex and now it's all I use. When I'm working there's a lot of heat and product applied to my hair  The olaplex products keep my hair healthy and prevents damage."

This product has 227K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 37,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$28
Sephora
$28
Amazon
$28
Ulta

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday

"I always have this bag with me! And let me tell you, it can hold a lot. I carry a ton of stuff with me, but it's usually filled with books and my computer."

This backpack is available in 20+ color combinations.

$78
$67
Amazon
$80
Urban Outfitters
$80
Revolve

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free

"Living in sunny LA you need a good sunscreen and this one is great. It's not heavy and doesn't cause breakouts."

This sunscreen has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by 17 other celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Emma Stone.

$37
Amazon
$37
Dermstore
$37
Skinstore

Fiorucci Faux Fur Bucket Hat

"If you know me, you know I pretty much always have a bucket hat on. It protects me from the sun and let's me fly under the radar. I think it adds a little something to any outfit too."

$80
$40
Revolve

Intelligent Change: The Five Minute Journal - Original Daily Gratitude Journal for Happiness, Mindfulness, and Reflection

"I started doing this journal a few years ago as a part of my daily routine. You write in it in the morning and the evening. It's a good way to really stay grounded and grateful. And it makes a good keepsake to look back on."

This journal has been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Tinx.

$29
Amazon
$29
Revolve
$30
Urban Outfitters

Avene Skincare Products

"I use their face wash, moisturizer, and thermal water (because it's so dry here in LA and I have really dry skin). My face stays clear and hydrated with their products."

The Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon Reviews.

$29
Face Wash
$32
Moisturizer
$17
Thermal Water

If you're looking for more product recommendations, Kung Fu star Olivia Liang shared what's in her bag.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

