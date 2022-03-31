We Tried the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector: Here's Our Honest Review

We aren't the only people who added the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum to our routine. Check out these rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.

One shared, "This product has been great at reducing frizz, taming my flyways, and overall making my hair up your healthier and smoother! My hair is more wavy/curly, so I'm always in the market for products to help tame frizz. Definitely a must try if you're looking for a new hair serum."

Another fan of the product said, "I had never tried this brand before but I am now obsessing over this brand. I have really dry and frizzy hair, I often have a lot of tangles even after untangling it it will just not stay. Upon using this product I've noticed my hair is more soft and easy to manage not to mention it feels strong and nourished."

A Sephora shopper raved, "Wow I am astonished at how amazing this has made my hair look and feel after only a few days using! The instant relief my hair feels once I apply it to it. I see extra shine and bounce in my hair! I am so happy and definitely recommend!"

Someone else declared, "The most amazing serum you will ever come across. This product is a game changer and your hair will thank you later. It makes my hair feel so soft & smooth. I've also noticed less frizz and dryness. My hair is much more shiny now."

Another Olaplex user said, "I have been using OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum- a leave-in and it seems incredible, my hair is a little damaged and dull, I apply the product and then comb all my hair, it is shiny and hydrated, also this looks much healthier. I definitely love this product and recommend it!"