How Sydney Sweeney’s Grandparents Reacted to NSFW Euphoria Scenes

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

Any fan of HBO Max's Euphoria can tell you that some scenes are, well, just NSFW. Or for grandparents.

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sydney Sweeney—who plays Cassie Howard—revealed what her grandma and grandpa had to say about those scenes.

"For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn't really think about [the nudity]," Sweeney told Ellen DeGeneres. "I was like, ‘It's a Hollywood premiere. You've got to come!' We were all sitting next to each other and [it was a] giant screen, like ginormous screen…I wasn't thinking. I was so excited."

And as for her grandparents? Well, they've never, ever been prouder.

"They said I have the best tits in Hollywood," Sweeney said with a laugh, as her grandmother gave a thumbs up from the talk show's audience.

Okay, suddenly we're obsessed with the entire family and not just Sweeney.