Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber's Bold Red Carpet Accessories Are a Sight to Behold

Watch : Justin Bieber's Special On-Stage Tribute to Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has both a beauty and a beat at the 2022 Grammys.



The Justice singer—who's up for an impressive eight trophies at this year's award ceremony April 3—stepped out to the Las Vegas show with wife Hailey Bieber. For the star-studded evening, Hailey graced the red carpet wearing a strapless white dress, while Justin opted to rock a suit with a pink beanie hat—and Crocs!

This year's round of nominations for the 28-year-old singer—which includes the chance at the coveted awards for Record of the Year and Album of the Year—brings his overall total up to a whopping 22 Grammy noms earned throughout the course of his career. Out of those, prior to tonight's ceremony, Justin has won two—which, of course, is subject to change in just a matter of a few hours.

The couple's big night out also comes just weeks after Hailey revealed she experienced a health scare when she was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain.