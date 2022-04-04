Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber's Bold Red Carpet Accessories Are a Sight to Behold

Justin Bieber has both a beauty and a beat at the 2022 Grammys.
The Justice singer—who's up for an impressive eight trophies at this year's award ceremony April 3—stepped out to the Las Vegas show with wife Hailey Bieber. For the star-studded evening, Hailey graced the red carpet wearing a strapless white dress, while Justin opted to rock a suit with a pink beanie hat—and Crocs!
This year's round of nominations for the 28-year-old singer—which includes the chance at the coveted awards for Record of the Year and Album of the Year—brings his overall total up to a whopping 22 Grammy noms earned throughout the course of his career. Out of those, prior to tonight's ceremony, Justin has won two—which, of course, is subject to change in just a matter of a few hours.
The couple's big night out also comes just weeks after Hailey revealed she experienced a health scare when she was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain.
After releasing a statement on March 12, assuring fans that she was A-OK, she further proved that she was on the mend when she attended one of Justin's shows on March 13.
And just one week after that, the couple were seen enjoying a double date night alongside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. A source close to the singer exclusively told E! News that their recent outing was "just what they needed" to move forward.
"Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her," the insider shared. "They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time."
