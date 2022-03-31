Kevin Smith Apologizes for "Petty Complaints" He Made About Bruce Willis Prior to Aphasia Diagnosis

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Kevin Smith is wishing he'd stayed silent.

After Bruce Willis' family revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and would be taking a step back from his career, the filmmaker felt the need to apologize for "petty" remarks he made after they worked together on 2010's Cop Out.



"Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read," Smith, 51, tweeted on March 30. "He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a--hole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."



During a 2011 appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast alongside Cop Out star Tracy Morgan, Smith complained about working with the A Good Day to Die Hard actor, saying that it was "f--king soul crushing" directing him.