Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New Hairstyle

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

When it comes to speculation about her relationship status, Selena Gomez has heard it all before at least a million times. But instead of going round and round the rumor mill, the 29-year-old singer is setting the record straight on where she stands in her love life.

Taking to TikTok on March 31, Gomez posted a video of herself lip synching the words to King Nas' viral audio, which features a man listing off compliments to try to convince a woman to give him a chance and the woman not taking him seriously or being interested.

"Maybe this is why I'm single," Gomez captioned the clip. "Don't believe a damn word."

The "Rare" star had the internet buzzing earlier this month after she was spotted attending a Dua Lipa concert in New York with businessman Zen Matoshi. However, a source close to Gomez told E! News the two are just friends.

"He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena," the insider said. "Selena is happily single right now."