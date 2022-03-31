Machine Gun Kelly Weighs in on Pete Davidson and Kanye West's Feud

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Machine Gun Kelly has entered the chat—and he's leading with love.



The musician opened up about his longtime "bromance" with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during his March 30 appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. Stressing that he was "totally" there for Pete amid his ongoing feud with Kanye West, MGK revealed he'd also "got thrown into" their conflict, "oddly enough."



"At the end of the day, man, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out," MGK shared. "And it doesn't really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart."



But the "Bloody Valentine" artist isn't here for the hate. "We love everybody, man," he continued. "We have so much love. It's almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you."