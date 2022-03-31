Inside Chris Rock’s First Comedy Shows Since Will Smith Slap

Watch : Chris Rock APOLOGIZED to Wanda Sykes for Oscars Slap

Chris Rock has hit the stage once again—and this time, he was the one on the receiving end of a standing ovation.



On March 30, the 57-year-old comedian kicked off his scheduled set of standup shows at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston (which served as his first in five years). Confidentially, it was also the first time audiences got a glimpse of—and heard from—Chris himself just days after his onstage altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.



Coming out to a standing ovation from the audience at the start of the 10 p.m. show, the standup comedian shook a few hands of those seated right up front before launching into his set. He started things off by jokingly asking the crowd, "Wooooo. How was your weekend?"



After taking a pause, he continued, "I wrote a show before all this nonsense happened. I don't really wanna talk about that s--t." Chris also went on to say that "he hasn't even had time to process it" and "hasn't talked to anyone about it, despite what you may have heard."