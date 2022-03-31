JoJo Siwa Shares That She Is No Longer Single

JoJo Siwa has found someone special.
JoJo shared that she's in a relationship while speaking on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast.
"I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji]," JoJo said, prompting host Rachel Ballinger to say, "She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman."
"We're not single," JoJo confirmed. "I say ‘we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."
The multi-hyphenate, who went through a breakup with Kylie Prew in October, got candid about her experiences mingling in the dating world.
"Listen, I went around the block," JoJo teased. "I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I'm very, very, very happy where I am now."
While JoJo didn't share who she is dating, she said she's "happy" and that's "all that matters."
JoJo and Kylie dated for about nine months: The pair announced their romance in February 2021 but ultimately split in October.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, JoJo spoke about dealing with her breakup and the heartbreak she felt.
"I don't know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak," JoJo said in November. "I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real."
About a month later, the dancer shared footage of herself spending time with TikToker Katie Mills. Katie posted photos with JoJo at Disneyland on December 20 and, the next day, they were photographed at a Lakers game together.
More recently, JoJo wrapped her three-year D.R.E.A.M tour, but that was hardly her last dance. She also put her skills into her own show, Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution, where she formed a new girl group titled XOMG POP!