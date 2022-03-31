Billie Eilish Claps Back on “S--t” Claim While on the Toilet

Billie Eilish defended her 2022 Oscars red carpet look from the royal throne, showing one TikTok user who called her dress "s--t" how she feels about his claims.

By Steven Vargas Mar 31, 2022 3:04 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsOscarsCelebritiesBillie EilishTikTok
Watch: Billie Eilish & Finneas MANIFEST Childhood Dreams at Oscars 2022

No one can rain on Billie Eilish's parade—or in this case, "s--t" on it.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer responded to a user on TikTok bashing her 2022 Oscars look and named her among the "Worst Dressed" of the night.

The video creator started the video by rating what he thought were the worst dressed Oscars looks, saying, "I hate to do it but here's my worst dressed from the Oscar"

He showed a picture of Billie's all-black Gucci dress and said, "I've had enough of her s--t."

Billie responded to the hate by dueting the video, seemingly while squatting on the toilet, holding the middle finger up and showing off her location in the bathroom. She captioned the TikTok, "i HAVENT had enough of my s--t. i am s--ting right now."

Fans in the comment hyped up her response. One user wrote, "Great content queen. Keep it up!" Lionsgate even added to the comments, commenting, "great rebuttal billie."

photos
Billie Eilish's Best Looks

It seems Billie's is too busy breaking records to listen to the haters. She became the youngest person to write a theme song for the James Bond franchise and became the youngest to win an Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe for the same song with her track "No Time to Die." Her recent win at the Oscars on March 27 for Best Original Song brought her the monumental status. 

She exclusively told E! News on the red carpet that the song was actually something she unintentionally manifested with her brother FINNEAS.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

2

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

3

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"For year and years, way before this was even like any sort of possibility in the slightest at all... we would sit down and write Bond songs," Billie said. "Thinking it was the coolest thing."

"We would role play writing a Bond song," she continued, "and we would constantly tell our team, 'If there's any opportunity in the future...'" 

Looks like dreams do come true.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

2

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

3

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview

4

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Shares Apology She Received from Chris Rock

5

Will Smith “Refused” to Leave Oscars Ceremony After Slap, Academy Says