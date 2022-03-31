Billie Eilish Claps Back on “S--t” Claim While on the Toilet

Watch : Billie Eilish & Finneas MANIFEST Childhood Dreams at Oscars 2022

No one can rain on Billie Eilish's parade—or in this case, "s--t" on it.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer responded to a user on TikTok bashing her 2022 Oscars look and named her among the "Worst Dressed" of the night.

The video creator started the video by rating what he thought were the worst dressed Oscars looks, saying, "I hate to do it but here's my worst dressed from the Oscar"

He showed a picture of Billie's all-black Gucci dress and said, "I've had enough of her s--t."

Billie responded to the hate by dueting the video, seemingly while squatting on the toilet, holding the middle finger up and showing off her location in the bathroom. She captioned the TikTok, "i HAVENT had enough of my s--t. i am s--ting right now."

Fans in the comment hyped up her response. One user wrote, "Great content queen. Keep it up!" Lionsgate even added to the comments, commenting, "great rebuttal billie."