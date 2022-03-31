Billie Eilish Claps Back on “S--t” Claim While on the Toilet

No one can rain on Billie Eilish's parade—or in this case, "s--t" on it.
The "Happier Than Ever" singer responded to a user on TikTok bashing her 2022 Oscars look and named her among the "Worst Dressed" of the night.
The video creator started the video by rating what he thought were the worst dressed Oscars looks, saying, "I hate to do it but here's my worst dressed from the Oscar"
He showed a picture of Billie's all-black Gucci dress and said, "I've had enough of her s--t."
Billie responded to the hate by dueting the video, seemingly while squatting on the toilet, holding the middle finger up and showing off her location in the bathroom. She captioned the TikTok, "i HAVENT had enough of my s--t. i am s--ting right now."
Fans in the comment hyped up her response. One user wrote, "Great content queen. Keep it up!" Lionsgate even added to the comments, commenting, "great rebuttal billie."
It seems Billie's is too busy breaking records to listen to the haters. She became the youngest person to write a theme song for the James Bond franchise and became the youngest to win an Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe for the same song with her track "No Time to Die." Her recent win at the Oscars on March 27 for Best Original Song brought her the monumental status.
@billieeilish #duet with @koltenkephart ? original sound - koltenkephart
She exclusively told E! News on the red carpet that the song was actually something she unintentionally manifested with her brother FINNEAS.
"For year and years, way before this was even like any sort of possibility in the slightest at all... we would sit down and write Bond songs," Billie said. "Thinking it was the coolest thing."
"We would role play writing a Bond song," she continued, "and we would constantly tell our team, 'If there's any opportunity in the future...'"
Looks like dreams do come true.