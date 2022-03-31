Machine Gun Kelly Sheds Light on Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days Before His Death

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Machine Gun Kelly is remembering Taylor Hawkins and the impact he had on others before his passing.

In a March 30 interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, MGK spoke about the late "amazing musician" who he spent time with just two days before Taylor died on March 25.

Machine Gun Kelly explained that due to weather, both his and the Foo Fighters' scheduled performances at a festival in Paraguay were canceled. In a change of plans, the Foo Fighters invited MGK and his group to their hotel rooftop to hang out. There, MGK witnessed the touching person Taylor was.

"[Taylor] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment," MGK said. "Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant. He's such a beautiful soul. He gave his heart."

MGK went on to share an important message for Taylor's kids: Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.