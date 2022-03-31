The New Disney x Coach Collection for WDW's 50th Anniversary Just Dropped & Styles Are Selling Out Fast

Come on, everybody, get your ears on! It's time to celebrate, Disney fans. The brand new Disney x Coach collection celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary is now live at Coach and ShopDisney, and the collection is super classy. You'll want to get your hands on it ASAP. Right now, Coach is doing a livestream from their Disney Springs store to showcase their latest collab with Disney, which you can check out here.

The new collection has to be one of our favorites out of all the Disney x Coach collabs. Coach took their signature textile jacquard and added some cute Mickey and friends embroidery to bring some Disney magic to some of their best-selling styles like the Kitt messenger bag, the accordion zip wallet, the camera bag, and the sport slides. Our personal fave is the signature hoodie, which is selling out super fast.

In fact, several styles are either sold out, almost gone or backordered. If you want to get something from the new collection, we highly recommend checking out the Disney x Coach collection sooner rather than later. The collection has so many good items, we doubt they'll stay in stock for much longer. Don't miss out!

We've rounded up some of our favorite pieces. Check those out below.