Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Explain Why They Think a Baby "Is Close"

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are ready to take their romance to the next level, telling E! News that they're ready to make parenthood their next gig.

Watch: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Answer BURNING Questions

From Bachelor Nation to baby nation, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are ready to take the next big steps in their romance.
 
Kaitlyn and Jason interviewed each other exclusively for E! News on March 21, revealing what's in store for their future. According to the pair, they hope to expand their empires and their family.
 
"Hopefully wedding, hopefully babies," Kaitlyn said. "I want to keep growing my businesses. My dream vision board probably [is] host Dancing With the Stars and have babies."

And Jason said the "babies" part might happen sooner rather than later. 
 
"Your psychic said you were going to… [get pregnant]," Jason said to Kaitlyn. To which Kaitlyn responded, "She did. She said that ‘your baby is close.'"
 
While the pair don't know how close, they do have some potential wedding updates—information they are sparingly dishing out to fans. Jason confirmed that as of now the wedding will be in Nashville, Tenn., but exactly when is under wraps.

"So we have wedding venues in mind," Kaitlyn said. "But also, I don't want to give away the venues or the dates because I don't want people crashing my wedding."

Jason said fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had some uninvited guests on their big day and that the couple's wedding planner—who Jason and Kaitlyn also hired—was more than prepared.

"Our wedding planner, there's a picture of him like going after a wedding crasher at Ashley and Jared's wedding and getting them out," Jason noted. "So I feel like he's a pro with that. "

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The power couple—who got engaged May 2021—have quite a bit in store career-wise, as Kaitlyn joins the Dancing With the Stars tour and Jason is releasing his first book, The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career, on April 5.

With brands, books and Bachelor Nation success taken care of, babies are a perfect next step.

