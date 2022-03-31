Why Glow Recipe's Fruit-Forward Skincare Is Worth the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a beauty writer, I get to test-drive a lot of amazing beauty products. And by test, I don't mean that I use a serum for one or two nights to see if it wreaks havoc on my skin. No, I am someone who will sacrifice my skin in the name of beauty for weeks on end to make sure I'm able to recommend something with the utmost certainty. Although dozens of skincare products have worked wonders on my skin, none compare to Glow Recipe's lineup of fruit-forward products. They are the kind of products where you scrape the jar to savor every last ounce because they are that incredible!

My obsession with Glow Recipe is nothing new. I remember in 2017 when they first launched their iconic Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, and it was impossible to track down. Despite the odds stacked against me, I somehow secured a jar and fell in love with the glow-inducing mask. Ever since, I've tried almost every Glow Recipe product and have yet to be disappointed.

From the brand's Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm that I have been buying on repeat to the ultra-hydrating Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream to their new glow-inducing sunscreen, Glow Recipe does not miss! In addition to the brand's commitment to sustainability and clean ingredient lists, I love how Glow Recipe's messaging emphasizes that skincare is a journey. Their products feel intentional, which can't be said about all brands given the skincare market is so saturated. Most importantly, they don't overpromise and tell you that a product will give you poreless, flawless skin overnight. But if you use their products consistently, you'll get pretty close.

Whether you have acne-prone skin, struggle with dullness and hyperpigmentation or can't seem to keep your skin hydrated, Glow Recipe's lineup has something for everyone. If you have yet to try out the brand, I rounded up my favorite products below that I can't stop talking about and rebuying.