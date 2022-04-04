John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys 2022

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

Miles and Luna Stephens are making the 2022 Grammys truly legendary.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's two children made a surprise appearance at the award show on April 3 in Las Vegas, where they were photographed hugging their mom in the audience before John performed a tribute to Ukraine.

Luna, 5, proved she's a fashion icon in the making by wearing a pastel ensemble, while Miles, 3, was in a green Gucci suit for their first time to the Grammys. Though they seemingly skipped the red carpet, the sister and brother duo were seen smiling inside the show with Chrissy, who was dressed in a pink fluffy look. At one point, Luna reached over to give the model a kiss on the cheek.

John went on to give an emotional performance in honor of Ukraine at the Grammy Awards, donning a blue suit while singing and playing the piano. (The star-studded lineup also included BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.)

One day prior, John became the very first recipient of the Recording Academy's new Global Impact Award.