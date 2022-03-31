The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Watch : The Walking Dead EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years.

Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.

"I can't really wrap my head around this," Reedus said in a video posted to Nicotero's Instagram account. "I'll be on the bathroom floor with a martini and tears."

Reedus then took a moment to thank Nicotero, who also serves as a special make-up effects supervisor and director on the AMC hit, noting, "It's been a real joy."

And it seems that Reedus and Nicotero aren't the only ones feeling nostalgic, as several fans sent their well wishes to the cast and crew in the comments section of Nicotero's post.