2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 Grammys are official here! See what Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more stars are wearing to the Las Vegas award show on CBS.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 03, 2022 9:18 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

Music's biggest night is finally here!

After much anticipation, the 2022 Grammys are expected to kick off April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the city and venue may be different from years past, many things remain the same including the unbelievable star power.

For starters, Trevor Noah is slated to host the live telecast, which is expected to feature performances from a wide variety of artists including Carrie UnderwoodJ Balvin with Maria Becerra, BTS, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Maverick City Music.

As for who could walk away with a trophy? Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande are favored to win at the star-studded event. 

Before the biggest awards of the night are announced, there's one think fans can't stop talking about: the red carpet of course. From designer gowns and colorful suits to bold accessories and wild hairstyles, there's so much to see on the Grammys red carpet. 

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

Keep reading to see what your favorite singers are wearing to one of the wildest red carpets of the year. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

       

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dillon Francis

   

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mickey Guyton

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maren Morris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dreezy

In Mugler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

   

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders

In Jean-Louis Sabaji 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BTS

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile

   

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Millie

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Yung Bleu

   

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Bomba Estero

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Saxon Sharbino

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rico Love

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mika Newton

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blues Traveler

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Aubrey Johnson

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Rae Hall

   

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Leon Bridges

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Inanna Sarkis

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Diplo

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cristal Viramontes

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Daniel Caesar

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Doja Cat

In Atelier Versace

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Erick Arc Elliott

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
James Blake

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jack Antonoff

    

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

3

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards today, Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

3

Grammys 2022: Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Awards Show

4

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show