Samuel L. Jackson Spurns His Family In This Clip From The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Watch : The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Unlike Samuel L. Jackson, Ptolemy Grey does not seem to put family first.

Indeed, Jackson's latest character is looking to financially support a new caretaker Robyn (Dominique Fishback), regardless of what his family thinks, in this exclusive clip from the April 1 episode of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

"Robyn came into my life when I needed someone to care for me very, very badly," Ptolemy (Jackson) tells his lawyer. "I was in bad shape, Mo. She pulled me out of a deep, deep hole. I sort of adopted her. But I trust Robyn with my life, way more than I trust my own kinfolk."

Ptolemy's lawyer questions how the family will respond to Robyn benefiting so greatly.

"I understand your feelings for this girl, but do others share your conviction, namely your family?," his lawyer asks. "What are the chances they'll contest?"

Ptolemy smiles and answers "One-hundred percent."