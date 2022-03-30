Update Your Small Outdoor Space For Spring With These Under $100 Finds From Wayfair, World Market & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you have a small patio or balcony, finding ways to make it cute may be quite the challenge. After all, when you have such limited space, you have to be a little pickier about the kinds of outdoor furniture and decor you get. If you're looking to create your own outdoor oasis, you also want to have pieces that are comfortable.
Fortunately, there are places online where you can find outdoor furniture and decor for small patios or balconies. Right now, you can even score some really great deals on springtime must-haves. For instance, Target has a section dedicated to small space patio furniture right now and many of the items are currently on sale. Wayfair, World Market, Kohl's, Etsy and Amazon are also great sources for chic outdoor decor.
If you're looking to upgrade your small outdoor space for spring, we've rounded up some under $100 finds you'll want to get ASAP. Check out our finds below.
Sonoma Goods For Life Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow
Cute new throw pillow can give your space an immediate refresh. These indoor/outdoor throw pillows from Kohl's come in 12 colorful patterns, and they're on sale for less than $10.
Large Crystal Glass Ice Cube Lights
Illuminate your small patio or balcony with these chic solar powered crystal ice cube lights from Etsy. You can place them on top of the table or along the ground, and these work by sensor and an on/off switch. They're even on sale for a limited time.
M&W 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set
This three-piece outdoor furniture set from Amazon is perfect for smaller spaces. Everything is made with sturdy steel and durable rattan, and the cushions are also covered by water-resistant fabric. According to one Amazon reviewer, it really is a great set for limited spaces and it was easy to set up.
Kileens Green Boutique Wooden Monogram Planter
Add some personal touches to your outdoor living area this vertical 20-inch wooden initial planter from Kileens Green Boutique on Etsy. You can choose to get one with the moss and succulents or without. This is one piece of outdoor decor that's a total compliment-getter.
Round Tufted Leaves Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow
Who can resist a cute colorful throw pillow, especially during spring? This World Market exclusive design was especially made for outdoor use and was crafted using recycled water bottles.
Faux Lemon Tree
If taking care of live plants isn't really your thing, this faux lemon tree from World Market is a great option. It'll give your small outdoor space a nice pop of color, and it's pretty affordable at just $30.
Sonoma Goods For Life Indoor Outdoor Square Pouf
These square poufs from Sonoma Goods are rated highly by Kohl's shoppers. According to one review, it's a good size for extra seating, while another reviewer said it was fade-resistant and durable. It comes in five options including three solid colors and two fun prints. Right now, it's even on sale for $45.
Opalhouse Single Hammock Rope Chair
This single hammock rope chair from Opalhouse is both playful and chic. It's just the thing you need to create your own little outdoor escape. Best part is, it's on sale today for less than $70.
Threshold Rope Chair Swing with Spreader Bar
For a more classic look, we recommend this rope chair swing from Threshold. All you need are a couple of cute throw pillows and a cozy blanket, and this is guaranteed to be your favorite spot to unwind.
Bay Isle Home Kitts Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Green
A fab new outdoor rug can make a huge difference, and this modern palm tree patterned rug from Wayfair will make you feel like you're on vacation.
Acacia Hardwood Interlocking Patio Deck Tiles
If the floor of your patio or balcony isn't exactly ideal, these easy-to-install tile decks from Amazon can make it look and feel brand new. In fact, one Amazon reviewer said it completely transformed their balcony and was super easy to put together. It's even on sale now for $45.
Peacoat Blue Metal Demetrios Outdoor Accent Table
World Market reviewers are obsessed with this small blue accent table and we are too! As one shopper wrote, "It's a cute table for the patio. Looks like it will be with me for years to come!"
Black Iron Windowpane Cargo Lantern
These chic windowpane cargo lanterns are perfect to have for evenings where you want to unwind outside. They come in three sizes and prices start at $40.
Smith & Hawken Concrete Cascading Fountain Cement Gray
Looking to create your very own outdoor oasis? This cascading fountain from Target is a must. It's even on sale now for under $100.
White Geo Dashes Ceramic Solar LED Lantern
This super cute white ceramic lantern from World Market will instantly elevate your space. To take it a step further, we also recommend getting the aqua option as well.
DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen
Surround your balcony in greenery with this privacy wall screen with artificial ivy. These have over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews and one shopper said this decorative piece helped them create a cozy, private space to relax. There are several sizes to choose from, so you should be able to find one that fits your needs.
Round Braided Indoor Outdoor Pouf
This braided round pouf from World Market is described as "stylish and comfortable" by one reviewer. Another loved it so much they bought four! This comes in three colors: ivory, black and coral.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out the best places to buy hype sneakers online.