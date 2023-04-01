Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Pranks

Watch : BEST of Kardashian-Jenner Pranks

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for many things—their iconic fashion, super successful businesses, family drama and so much more. But perhaps their greatest talent is pulling off some of the most hilarious practical jokes in E! history.

In honor of E!'s newest reality show Celebrity Prank Wars, we're using this April Fool's Day as an opportunity to look back at some of the funniest pranks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20-season run on E!.

Whether it's Kris Jenner getting smacked in the head with a cake and making tipsy phone calls, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian stacking objects on a sleeping Kim Kardashian, fooling Kendall Jenner into thinking she "had an accident" with the help of some chocolate or dressing up as Kris to take embarrassing blackmail photos, these stars are always down for a good laugh.

Before Celebrity Prank Wars hosts Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon make you laugh out loud on a weekly basis by pulling a fast one on your favorite celebrities, celebrate April 1 trickery the Kardashian-Jenner way by checking out some of the best KUWTK pranks to add to your practical joke arsenal below.