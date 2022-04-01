Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Pranks

Watch : BEST of Kardashian-Jenner Pranks

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for many things—their iconic fashion, super successful businesses, family drama and so much more. But perhaps their greatest talent is pulling off some of the most hilarious practical jokes in E! history.

In honor of April Fools' Day on April 1, we're looking back at some of the funniest pranks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20-season run.

Whether it's Kris Jenner getting smacked in the head with a cake and making tipsy phone calls, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian stacking objects on a sleeping Kim Kardashian, fooling Kendall Jenner into thinking she "had an accident" with the help of some chocolate or dressing up as Kris to take embarrassing blackmail photos, these stars are always down for a good laugh.

Celebrate this April Fools' Day the Kardashian-Jenner way and check out some of the best KUWTK pranks to add to your practical joke arsenal below.