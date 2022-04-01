16 Trending Pant Styles for Tall Girls

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We already have a petite style guide, but don't worry tall girls, we didn't forget about you. If you're tall or have long limbs, you know the struggle of finding pants that fit perfectly, hitting your ankle at the correct place. Everyone can relate to leaving dressing rooms frustrated (and calling our moms to rant) because nothing looks right. Getting styles tailored is great, but you can't usually add length to pants. And is there anything worse than sweatpants or pajama pants that are too short and leave your ankles cold?

Luckily, brands like Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Madewell offer the trendiest pant silhouettes in size-inclusive, longer options. Embrace those legs for days! We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to. We found trending styles that will not only fit, they'll look so flattering on your longer frame.

Scroll below for 16 trending denim, leather pant, and loungewear styles for tall girls.