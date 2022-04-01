16 Trending Pant Styles for Tall Girls

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We already have a petite style guide, but don't worry tall girls, we didn't forget about you. If you're tall or have long limbs, you know the struggle of finding pants that fit perfectly, hitting your ankle at the correct place. Everyone can relate to leaving dressing rooms frustrated (and calling our moms to rant) because nothing looks right. Getting styles tailored is great, but you can't usually add length to pants. And is there anything worse than sweatpants or pajama pants that are too short and leave your ankles cold?
Luckily, brands like Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Madewell offer the trendiest pant silhouettes in size-inclusive, longer options. Embrace those legs for days! We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to. We found trending styles that will not only fit, they'll look so flattering on your longer frame.
Scroll below for 16 trending denim, leather pant, and loungewear styles for tall girls.
Faux Leather Leggings
These faux leather leggings from Spanx are loved by fashion girls and celebrities alike.
Raquel High Waist Flared Legging
You'll get so many compliments in these flattering flare leggings that allow you to choose a longer length for the perfect fit.
Good 90s Trouser
Good American is known for its super flattering, size-inclusive styles. The model in this photo is 5'10. Plus, she's wearing heels.
The Tall Dadjean in Dustin Wash: Ripped Edition
Madewell knows strong denim construction. These trending jeans come in a longer length.
Ksubi Playback Lifetime Busted
We're obsessed with these gorgeous, long jeans from Fred Segal's iconic denim bar.
Modal Long PJ Set
Victoria's Secret always has the cutest pajama sets, and they come in longer options.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 31
Lululemon's bestselling, iconic Align Leggings come in a longer length so tall girls can experience the buttery-soft pants.
Puddle Sweatpant
These sweatpants from Alo Yoga are soft, comfy, and the perfect length for longer limbs.
Closed Edison Jeans
These are an investment, but you'll want to wear these chic jeans all the time, bringing the cost per wear down. That's strong financial planning, right?
Linen-Blend Wide Leg Pants
These breezy linen pants are perfect for the warmer days ahead.