Kylie Jenner Shows Off Edgy New Style 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner has gone to the dark side … of her closet.

Two months after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie showed off an edgy look on her Instagram page. Posting a pic on March 30 without a caption, the 24-year-posed wearing a stonewash grey trench coat, styled with black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag. In a second photo, she gave fans a closer look at her outfit details.

While she may look flawless, the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that her postpartum period has not been easy on her.

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," she said on her Instagram Stories on March 15. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."