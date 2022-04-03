Grammys 2022: It'll Be Good 4 U to See Olivia Rodrigo's Red Carpet Look

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo's BEST Fashion Moments We'll Never Forget

Olivia Rodrigo's latest red-carpet look is all we want.

The "drivers license" singer, 19, hit the 2022 Grammys red carpet with her mother, Sophia Rodrigo, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, wearing a dazzling black satin look.

Olivia rocked a full-length satin gown adorned with pink sparkles. She topped off her ensemble with matching gloves, a choker and a pink diamond necklace. For her glam, the singer sported a fuchsia lip, light pink eyeshadow and a bold winged eyeliner.

Aside from her continuing reign atop everyone's best-dressed lists, Olivia has more to celebrate tonight as she is up for some of music's biggest categories.

The "good 4 u" singer-songwriter is nominated for seven Grammy awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Album of the Year.

After finding out about her seven nods last November, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a picture of a cake covered in sprinkles that read, "You did it bitch! 7."