Breaking

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

Lulus Wedding Shop: 11 Affordable Styles Under $100 for Brides, Bridesmaids, Wedding Guests & More

Don't break the bank to show out at a wedding. Instead, shop these budget-friendly styles from the Lulus Wedding Shop.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 30, 2022 9:14 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
ECOMM, Lulus Wedding Shop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For a lot of us, 2022 is the year of the wedding. Whether you're one getting married, you're a bridesmaid, or a wedding guest, a lot of us have events that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 thanks to the pandemic. Plus, there are some weddings that would have happened in 2022 anyway. That means you'll need some outfits for bridal showers, bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, and of course, some actual weddings.

That can get pretty expensive (especially when you're already paying for gifts, hotel rooms, and travel). That's why I recommend the Lulus Wedding Shop for all of your wedding needs. They have great options for brides, mothers of the bride, bridesmaids, and wedding guests that won't break the bank.

read
The 16 Best Finds From the Nordstrom Wedding Shop: Bridesmaid Dresses, Wedding Guest Looks & More

Lulus Fleur of Dreams Ivory and Pink Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress

I cannot believe that this dress is under $100. It is so incredibly detailed and extravagant. Everyone love this floral vibe.

$99
Lulus

Lulus Classic Elegance Blush Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress

This is the epitome of sophistication. This high neckline and slit at the leg are incredibly elegant, and don't get me started on the fabric: perfection.

$79
Lulus

Trending Stories

1

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Shares Apology She Received from Chris Rock

2

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview

3

See Photos of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on Disenchanted Set

Lulus Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress

This one-shoulder asymmetrical dress is eye-catching and perfect for an event that calls for cocktail attire. It also comes in a bright red that would pair perfectly with a bold lip color.

$69
Lulus

Lulus Mythical Kind of Love Lilac Maxi Dress

This would be a perfect bridesmaid dress, right?  It has a form-fitting bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps crisscrossed at the back. There are five colors to choose from.

$68
Lulus

Lulus Make You Shine Dark Purple Satin Mermaid Maxi Dress

This is such a unique, yet understated color that flatters every skin tone. All of the wedding guests will compliment you on your amazing sense of style in this gown.

$89
Lulus

Lulus Dreaming of Elegance Dark Teal Satin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Wow the crowd when you walk into the reception in this glorious one-shoulder green maxi dress. This luxurious-looking dress also comes in blush.

$79
Lulus

Lulus Lasting Romance Ivory Satin Bow Back Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

This is a darling look for your bridal shower or rehearsal dinner. That exaggerated bow at the back is just too perfect. And, if you want to switch things up, the bow is removable.

$98
Lulus

Lulus Elegant Love Champagne Satin Tie-Back Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

This another great look for the bride. Wear this for your bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, post-reception, or whenever you just feel like channeling a bridal vibe.

$78
Lulus

Lulus Infinite Glory Royal Blue Maxi Dress

This stunning dress with its mermaid hem is a great go-to wedding ensemble, but there's just one problem: choosing between all of these stunning color options.

$88
Lulus

Lulus Dreaming of This Ice Blue Embroidered Lace Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This ice blue lace dress works for all seasons. If you are ready to step up your fashion game, you need this dress in your wardrobe. It's also available in a beautiful lavender shade.

$99
Lulus

Lulus Promised Love White Beaded Lace Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

This one isn't under $100, but $298 for a wedding dress is an amazing find. This dress has intricate beading and a cascading mermaid maxi skirt with a train at the back.

$298
Lulus

While you're in wedding mode, check out these affordable wedding guest dresses from Amazon chosen by Summer House Paige DeSorbo.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Tells All in Bombshell Interview

2

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Shares Apology She Received from Chris Rock

3

See Photos of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on Disenchanted Set

4
Breaking

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

5

Jim Carrey Slams "Spineless" Hollywood for Will Smith Cheers at Oscars